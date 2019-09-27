Friday night: Wall at Freehold, Manasquan at Lacy

Friday, Sept. 27

Wall vs. Freehold Boro, 7 p.m.

The Wall football team takes on Freehold Boro on Friday night looking to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Crimson Knights have started the season with wins over Middletown North, Rumson-Fair Haven and most recently Jackson Memorial last Friday.

The team has allowed just one touchdown this season and will look to continue their dominance against the Colonials at home.

Manasquan @ Lacey, 7 p.m.

The Manasquan football team seeks its first win of the season on Friday when it travels to Lacey.

The Warriors are coming off a loss at Red Bank Regional last Friday.

Big Blue has been competitive in both games this season despite the 0-2 record.

The matchup against Lacey will mark the team’s second straight road contest on a Friday night.