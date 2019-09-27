September proclaimed Hunger Action Month in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— The mayor and council proclaimed September “Hunger Action Month” in Point Pleasant Beach during last week’s council meeting, and announced the borough’s commitment to working with Fulfill, a local food bank, to raise awareness about the need to combat hunger.

Fulfill, formerly known as the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, was represented by Donald Holford, its chief financial officer, at the Sept. 17 meeting. Mr. Holford accepted the proclamation on behalf of the nonprofit and shared with those in attendance the steps Fulfill has taken to become more than just a food bank.

Mr. Holford said the nonprofit changed its name to Fulfill because it doesn’t just feed people, but also has “a network engagement team that goes out and helps families to get the resources they need to become self-sufficient on food.”

This includes tax refund assistance, affordable healthcare and SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, enrollment assistance. According to Fulfill’s website, SNAP can provide enrollees with financial benefits each month that can be used to buy food depending on a person’s or family’s gross monthly income.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.