Raising the mic on ‘Crushed Beneath Poetry’

POINT PLEASANT — For the past five years Open Mic Night at the Point Pleasant Borough Library has brought community members from all walks of life together to enjoy an evening of spoken word artists and acoustic musicians.

At the helm of the monthly gathering is Dennis “The Heavy Metal Poet” Townsend, who has been traveling to different venues to take part in spoken word performances for more than 20 years.

His “Crushed Beneath Poetry” gatherings offer an air of patriotism, with works sometimes politically based, inspirational, all exploring human flaws. According to the poet, the name is a metaphor for everything, looking at how people often fail to learn from mistakes.

“I credit all the talent that I listened to back in the day. It is not just about the bands but what goes on in the world,” he said.

“You put on the news, it gives me something to write about. There are a lot of people that write about personal stuff and what has happened to them in their lives; nothing of mine is personal.

“I write about mankind, what we do, how we learn, stuff like that. I have about 3,000 poems. I don’t even consider myself a poet really … because I don’t have anything down in a book, everything is live performance.”

