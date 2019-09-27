Point Pleasant Beach walks to fight Alzheimer’s

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s, New Jersey’s largest fundraising event to support New Jersey individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, will kickoff in Point Pleasant Beach tomorrow morning.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will go toward supporting the over 600,000 people affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in New Jersey. To date, Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s- Point Pleasant Beach 2019 has raised $125,954 of its $230,000 goal.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 28, teams and individuals participating will gather at the corner of Arnold and Baltimore avenues for registration and a kickoff rally, followed by a 2.5-mile walk, most of which will take place on the Boardwalk. Post-walk activities include refreshments, music and door prizes handed out by volunteers and staff.

“Over the past 20 years, we have hosted one of our regional Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s annually in Point Pleasant Beach and the town has always been a great partner. The walk is usually our largest, and we receive amazing support from the community. This year we expect a great turnout and are excited to see familiar and new faces,” said Ken Zaentz, president and chief executive officer of Alzheimer’s New Jersey.

