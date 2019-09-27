Two fall fun events in Manasquan on Saturday

MANASQUAN — The borough’s downtown will be buzzing with fall fun on Saturday as two annual events unfold on Squan Plaza and Broad Street.



From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce will present its Fall Craft Fair on the plaza, featuring over 40 vendors, food trucks, live music and pumpking painting for children.

The event helps raise funds to defray the cost of the borough’s holiday events and decorations this winter.

From 3 to 6 p.m., at 65 Broad St., the Manasquan First Aid Squad will hold its third annual adults-only Craft Beer Tasting and Rib Cookoff.

“It’s one of our big fundraisers throughout the year,” said event coordinator Kevin Zeigler.



The 21-and-over-only event offers an opportunity to sample ribs and craft beer from local breweries for a general admission fee of $30. Tickets can be purchased online at manasquanems.org.

