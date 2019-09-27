Boro and Brick fall by a score, Beach suffers first loss

Friday, Sept. 27

Asbury Park 22 Point Beach 7

The Point Beach football team turned the ball over three times in its first lost of the season, 22-7 to Asbury Park on the road tonight, Friday, Sept. 27.

Asbury quarterback Jai’Sun Brown, along with running backs Knajee Alston and Najier Massie, gave Beach’s defense the most trouble its seen all season. The Bishops earned 223 total yards of offense, led by Alston with 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Massie rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Beach’s only score came from a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Akins to senior wideout Jason Sherlock. Senior running back Liam Buday led the offense with 20 carries for 108 yards.

The Garnet Gulls fall to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the National division.

Shore Regional 37 Point Boro 30

The Point Boro football team gave up a seven-point lead in the final eight minutes of play, falling 37-30 to Shore Regional at Al Saner Saner Field on Friday, Sept. 27.

Jackson Memorial 28 Brick Township 14

Brick Township football fell to Jackson Memorial despite owning the last five meetings between the two teams.

The Dragons were the first to score in the loss, after Tyler Weisneck was dragged down just outside the goal line after a 39-yard punt return. The rush set up quarterback Anthony Prato for the score, 7-0.

Jackson answered the Brick score with three unanswered touchdowns before the Dragons scored on the final play of the game, Prato finding Alex Lawes for the 20-yard touchdown toss.

The loss puts Brick at 1-3 on the season and 0-3 in Colonial play.

Southern Regional 42 Brick Memorial 32

A troubled fourth quarter erased an 11-point Mustang lead, as Jaiden Brown led the Southern Regional Rams in the final 12 minutes.

Brown broke away for a 27-yard run that cut the deficit to five, 32-27 before Will DeVane gave the Rams their first lead since the first quarter, 33-32. From there the Mustangs struggled to contain the Rams offense.

Memorial thrived in the second and third quarters to go up 32-21, with Anthony Albanese scoring the first touchdown on a two-yard keeper and Ahki Barksdale scoring 49-sprint to the house.

Albanese also scored a 40-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion, while T.J. McArthur ran a fumble recovery in for a score and Barksdale turned a 4th-and-1 into a 62-yard touchdown run.

With the loss Memorial falls to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in Constitution play.

