Adjournment granted in Brick murder case

Mark J. Austin, accused of murdering his father with alleged accomplice Jeray Melton, was granted an adjournment Friday so that his attorney, Robert Degroot, of Newark, can review the information in his case.

Judge Wendel E. Daniels granted the adjournment until Thursday, Oct. 3, when Mr. Austin is to appear again at 9 a.m. The judge ruled after Mr. Degroot informed the judge he’d only had a brief hour-and-a-half to speak with Mr. Austin.

Prosecutor Michael Weatherstone, representing the state, concurred.

“The discovery in this matter, even though it is a detention hearing, is rather voluminous. It was provided in its totality yesterday,” Mr. Weatherstone said.

“[Defense] counsel and I did meet yesterday … in my office and we reviewed it and discussed it and the counsel brought up the fact that he and his co-counsel would like more time to review it… I have no objection to that,” Mr. Weatherstone said.

Jeray Melton, represented by public defender Melanie Drozjock, acknowledged that he is waiving his right to a detention hearing, although the judge noted that no conditions were available for release.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.