Walk raises funds for suicide prevention efforts

LAKE COMO — The Out of the Darkness Jersey Shore Walk on Saturday, Sept. 14, was a success as it brought in $192,010 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention [AFSP] and had nearly 2,000 participants.

Elizabeth Roithmayr, New Jersey director of AFSP, said, “We came together as a community to remember the loved ones we have lost and support those who struggle. We came together as a community to fight for a day when no one will die by suicide.”

There were 168 teams that raised money for this fundraiser. The team that raised the most money was Sweet Souls, who raised $17,900. The top individual donor for the walk was Maria Miccio who raised $13,610.

Beth Fitch, chair of the Out of the Darkness Jersey Shore Walk said, “It is so important that we can all come together for one day and know that we are not walking alone. That during this suicide loss and struggle journey that there are others that are sharing our same thoughts and grief.”

