Traffic changes in place as bridge project resumes

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] announced lane closures and a traffic shift as the Route 35 bridge over Ashley Avenue replacement project resumes.

The start of the project was pushed back a week to avoid massive backups as thousands headed to Point Pleasant Beach to take part in the 24th annual Festival of the Sea last weekend

According to the NJDOT, beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, until 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, NJDOT’s contractor Ritacco Construction Inc. will close the left lane in each direction on the Veterans of All Wars Bridge, which connects Point Pleasant Beach and Brielle, to set up a traffic shift to allow for demolition and reconstruction of the southbound bridge deck.

By Sunday morning, the southbound side of the bridge will be closed with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction on the northbound side of the bridge. This configuration will remain in place through the end of the project, which is estimated to be complete by spring 2020.

