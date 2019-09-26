Open space plan eyes Shark River Park, Fisherman’s Cove

WALL TOWNSHIP – County officials are inviting residents to an Oct. 2 public information-and-comment session on the updated draft of the 2019 Monmouth County Open Space Plan. The plan includes a wish list for hundreds of future open-space acquisitions scattered throughout the county that might expand its 43 parks and conservation areas.

In southeast Monmouth County, the plan envisions future expansion of Shark River Park and the Bel-Aire Golf Course in Wall Township and Fisherman’s Cove Recreation Area in Manasquan. It also suggests extending the Capital to Coast Trail, which includes the Edgar Felix Memorial Bicycle Path.

The public session, hosted by the Monmouth County Park System, will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, 331 Georgia Tavern Road, Howell. Public comment will help the county to prioritize land acquisition efforts, park officials said.

