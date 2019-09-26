‘Nuisance’ charges against The Parker House voided

SEA GIRT — “Nuisance” charges filed by the Sea Girt Alcoholic Beverage Control Board [ABC] against The Parker House in June were voided Thursday, after borough officials determined that the board had been improperly constituted.

A hearing on the charges, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, was canceled as a result.

According to Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa, state law permits borough council’s in municipalities with populations under 15,000 to directly adjudicate matters involving liquor licenses but does not permit them to create separate local ABC boards for that purpose.

Ms. Carafa said the borough council has “re-identified” itself as the legal body with jurisdiction over such matters in Sea Girt and could “reissue charges at a later date if they choose to.”

