Brielle police report arrests during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department’s participation in the 2019 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign resulted in several arrests, including three DWI arrests and four warrant arrests.

Additionally, Brielle Police issued 74 speeding summonses, six cell phone use summonses and issued over 250 summonses for other violations, according to Brielle Councilman and Chairman of Public Safety Frank Garruzzo in his report to the mayor and borough council at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 23.

“The Police were very busy, as they always are,” Mr. Garruzzo said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.