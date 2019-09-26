Belmar school district administrator resigns

BELMAR— Members of the Belmar Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the resignation of longtime business administrator, Loretta Hill.

The decision was made at the board’s meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26. Her last day in the district will be March 31, 2020.

Superintendent David Hallman and Board of Education President Cherie Adams thanked Ms. Hill for her many years of service to the district.

Ms. Hill became the district’s business administrator in 2001.

