Avon officials discuss potential plans for North End Project

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon officials held a workshop during Monday night’s meeting to discuss the redevelopment of the north end of Main Street as well as possible changes to the zoning code.

The borough designated the north end of Main Street as an “area in need of rehabilitation” during a meeting on Oct. 22, 2018. The designated area, on the west side of Main Street, runs from the border of Avon and Bradley Beach at the site of the former Schneider’s Restaurant south to Norwood Avenue.

Borough Administrator Kerry McGuigan said Avon officials are “discussing the potential overlay zone for that area.”

“It’s been an eyesore for a long time,” Mayor John Magrini said at the Sept. 9 commissioner meeting. “We’re trying to come up with a plan that meets our Main Street area and beautifies the entry into town.”

A potential plan for the Schneider property includes the construction of 15 townhouses, however nothing is finalized. Mayor Magrini and Commissioner Robert Mahon said they are in favor of having townhouses built on the Schneider property, which is roughly an acre of land.

At a prior meeting, Mayor Magrini said, “We had a lot of developers who wanted to put in 40, 60 and even 80 units of rental buildings and we just could not live with that as a board of commissioners, we thought that amount of density in that area would overwhelm our Main Street.”

