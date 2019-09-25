Susan L. Fulco [Milazzo], 72, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Susan was born and raised in New York before settling in Point Pleasant. Susan attended Cathedral High School and worked for the Department of Probation until she retired in
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)