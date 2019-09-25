Frederick H. Grehl

Frederick H. Grehl, 93, of Brick, and formerly of Manasquan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 surrounded by family. 

Mr. Grehl retired many years ago as a Deputy Chief of the City of Newark Fire Department after 36 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII