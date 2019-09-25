Barbara Ann Golaszewski

Barbara Ann Golaszewski, loving mother and devoted wife, 84, of Four Seasons in Wall, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Mrs. Golaszewski [Avella] was born in Jersey City and raised in North Bergen and Union City. She graduated from Emerson High School before graduating from both Christ Hospital School of Nursing and