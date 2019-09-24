Local author to lead historic Halloween trolley tour

The Historic Halloween Trolley Tour will be led by local author Ted David on Saturday, October 26, starting from Main Avenue.

The event will be held rain or shine an dthe trolley is covered & climate controlled.

Reserve your ticket online for one of three tours: 3pm, 4pm and 5pm at https://www.oceangrovenj.com/event-details/historic-halloween-trolley-tour-2019

This tour is recommended for children 12 and up and adults.

Ted David is the author of “The Other Side of Ocean Grove” and “Forgotten Ocean Grove.”