The annual Fall Harvest Festival is slated for Saturday, Oct. 5th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature more than 200 crafters and artisans located on Main Avenue, Pilgrim Pathway and Auditorium Square Park.
Live music will include Jo Wymer & Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Chuck Lamber Blues from 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission is free and vendor information is available on the Chamber of Commerce website.
Fall Harvest Festival slated for Oct. 5th
