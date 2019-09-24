Boo & Bark Parade is for Dogs and Children

Furry friends and little friends are both invited to the Boo & Park Parade on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Ocean Grove, sponsored by Kearny Bank.

Register for the parade at 1p.m. in Fireman’s Park and then the walk will begin at 1p.m. from the park. Area businesses will be open for trick or treating and there will also be face painting, balloon animals, raffles, refreshments and prizes for costumes. A halloween craft provided by Main Ave Gallery and a photobooth sponsored by Re-Max Gateway will fill out this Halloween-themed event.

All profits from the event will benefit Rescue Ridge and as such a $10 voluntary donation is suggested.