Tail-waggin’ good time at Tutus and Tails Dog Walk

WALL TOWNSHIP — Families and their furry friends strutted around the Wall Municipal Complex on Sunday for the 3rd annual Tutus and Tails Dog Walk, presented by Rescue Ridge and Manasquan Bank.

The event, which featured a walk around the park as well as a pet therapy fashion show, canine demonstrations, music and other family fun, raised money for the care and well being of homeless animals at Rescue Ridge.

Ruthie Abady, director of fundraising said she was “amazed by all the love” of the attendees, as well as the vendors, who came out to support the shelter.

“Our goal for everything we do is to save more animals.” she said. “Taking care of an animal is expensive and we don’t turn away any animals because of a medical condition or a specific breed condition.”

