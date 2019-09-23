Robert K. Hoffmann

Star News Group Staff
Robert K. Hoffmann, 90, of Bay Head, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Born in Hackensack to the late Herman “Hoy” and Mary Hoffmann, he was raised there before moving to Springfield where he would raise his own family, finally moving to Bay Head twenty-six years ago.

Mr. Hoffmann had a long