David A. Cappiello, 84, affectionately known as Dave, Dad, Pa, “Sea Cap” and Captain Dave, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Born and raised in Orange, he graduated from Orange High in 1954 before enlisting in the US Army. He served in Europe during Peacetime efforts from 1955 to 1957.

In 1958, Dave began his career