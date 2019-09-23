Charles ‘Dick’ Wegeman

Charles “Dick” Wegeman, 90, of Wall Township, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Dick was born in Neptune City and lived in Wall Township for over 50 years. Dick was married to the love of his life, C. Jane for 62 years. They met at a soda shop in Bradley