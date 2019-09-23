Charles “Dick” Wegeman, 90, of Wall Township, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Dick was born in Neptune City and lived in Wall Township for over 50 years. Dick was married to the love of his life, C. Jane for 62 years. They met at a soda shop in Bradley
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)