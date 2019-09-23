Adrienne M. Bratton

Adrienne M. Bratton [Cerra], 87, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Anthony and Emma Cerra, she was raised there and has lived in Point Pleasant Beach since 1961.

Mrs. Bratton was a graduate of the Ocean County Practical Nursing Program, and