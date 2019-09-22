Thousands enjoy annual Festival of the Sea

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Thousands flocked to Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday to celebrate the 42nd annual Festival of the Sea.

Locals and visitors alike strolled along Arnold and Bay avenues browsing the displays of 250 craft vendors, who offered art, jewelry, apparel and other unique items. Attendees also listened to local musicians while enjoying seafood and other delicacies from 23 restaurants as well as wine from the vineyards of Laurita Winery.

“It’s going great, everybody loves the new layout. We have a lot of new vendors so everyone’s loving that, too,” Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s just a beautiful day.”

This year, to help with the flow of the thousands expected to attend the festival, the food vendors, wine garden and music stage were located in the municipal parking lot off Richmond and River avenues, while all the craft vendors lined one side of Arnold and Bay avenues.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.