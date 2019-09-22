Elks Fest brings fun, food and crowds to Arnold Avenue Park

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 turned Arnold Avenue Park into a festival grounds on Saturday with fun and food for all at the 2nd annual Elks Fest in the Park.

Attendees, including many families and children, enjoyed food, a beer garden, music, face. painting, princesses, games and more, all while supporting veterans, special needs children and other outreach programs supported by the Elks.

“Everything is wonderful … best year so far,” John Gartz, one of the event’s organizers said. “We’ve made major expansions and everybody seems to be happy.”

Tom Watters, another organizer of Elks Fest, added “It’s a nice, beautiful day. Throughout the day we’ll probably see about 20,000 people.”

He said that this year’s festival had “a bigger and better setup” with more vendors.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.