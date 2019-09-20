Manasquan at Red Bank; Wall at Jackson Friday

Friday, Sept. 20

Manasquan vs. Red Bank Regional

Manasquan will face Red Bank Regional at the Bucs field on Friday. The Warriors enter the game with an 0-1 record after losing to Red Bank Regional.

Red Bank Regional is 2-0 after a win against Freehold Boro to open the season and Raritan last Friday.

Wall vs. Jackson

Wall faces Jackson Memorial on the road on Friday. The Jaguars defeated the Crimson Knights in overtime last season 12-6.

Jackson is 1-1 this season after defeating Brick Memorial to open the season before losing to Mater Dei.

Wall is 2-0 this season after wins over Middletown North and Rumson-Fair Haven.

