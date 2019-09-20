Lavallette reports drop in beach badge revenues

LAVALLETTE — Beach badge revenues have plummeted and the borough council is blaming the state’s new minimum wage law and a shortage of badge checkers, among other factors.

According to a report presented by Councilman Michael Stogdill at the Sept. 9 borough council meeting, sales of season and senior badges were up this year but weekly and daily badges were down, with daily badges taking the biggest hit.

In response, Mayor Walter LaCicero said he “anticipated” a drop in daily badge revenue because of the increase in beach access openings from seven to 26 this past summer.

“So, the question is, how much do we devote to increased enforcement, because it’s probably not gonna pay for itself in increased revenue, or rarely pay for itself,” the mayor said.

“We’re going to need to analyze these numbers and talk about, especially with the increased minimum wage for the badge checkers, whether we can afford to do any more or whether it makes economic sense to have increased enforcement, or are we going to lose more money because we’ve got increased enforcement … to generate a little bit more in money.”

In total, Lavallette garnered $963,680 in beach badge revenue this season, which is an almost $20,000 drop from last year’s $983,290. Both weekly and daily badges took a hit this year compared to 2018. Last year, Lavallette took in $146,880 in daily badge revenue and $132,270 in weekly badge revenue, according to a total badge sales report provided to The Ocean Star by Borough Municipal Clerk Donnelly Amico.

This year, daily badge revenue was $40,830, and weekly badge revenue came to just $48,780.

