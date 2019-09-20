Festival of the Sea celebrates best of the Shore Saturday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 42nd Annual Festival of the Sea and Craft Show kicks off on Saturday and with it, a day filled with tons of local food and craft vendors, music and family friendly activities for every age group.

The festival is held downtown along both Arnold and Bay avenues, and according to the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce, will offer delicacies such as crab cakes, shrimp skewers, lobster and other seafood items. Not a seafood fan? The festival will also have a variety of other foods to sample throughout the event, which lasts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Last year, the Festival of the Sea drew an estimated 50,000 people to the borough, with vendors for the festival being placed along both sides of Arnold Avenue. This year, vendors will be placed on one side of Arnold and Bay avenues, while the food vendors and the music stage will be placed in the parking lot behind Borden’s.

“It’s opening up the area for people to walk more freely,” said Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“The food, the stage and the wine garden will all be in the municipal parking lot. We’re actually looking forward to it, and we think it’s going to be a good change for everybody.”

