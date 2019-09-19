Work delayed on Route 35’s Ashley Avenue overpass

BRIELLE — Construction on the southbound side of the Route 35 bridge over Ashley Avenue has been delayed due to concerns raised by Brielle and Point Pleasant Beach officials, who noted the planned construction date of Friday, Sept. 20 would negatively affect the expected influx of traffic during the Festival of the Sea in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Work on the bridge, which began in September 2018, will now resume on Friday, Sept. 27, according to Point Pleasant Beach Borough Administrator Christine Riehl.

“If they do that before the seafood fest, that is going to cause traffic nightmares not only in Point Pleasant Beach and Brielle, but in the whole region, [because] the seafood fest is such a well-attended event,” Timothy Shaak, Brielle councilman and chairman of the borough’s public works committee, said.

The construction on Route 35 does not represent a closure, according to Mr. Shaak.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.