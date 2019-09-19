SLHES pursues ‘Sustainable Jersey’ certification

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Elementary School is pursuing a “Sustainable Jersey” certification from the nonprofit organization Sustainable Jersey for Schools. If the requirements for certification are met, the school will become eligible for a number of grants and other financial incentives.

As co-coordinators of special programs and community outreach at the school, teachers Caryn Wojcik and Francesca Preston are leading the school’s foray toward Sustainable Jersey certification. Their shared position was created by Superintendent John Spalthoff and the Board of Education [BOE] last May, at the end of the 2018-2019 academic year, with the intent to organize several school initiatives beneath one banner. The co-coordinators’ responsibilities include the pursuit of grant opportunities and other funding sources, expansion of the SLH Seniors program and oversight of community involvement initiatives.

“We heard about the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program while at the Rutgers Garden Conference,” the teachers said. “We were inspired to certify our school as ‘sustainable’ because of the positive impact it would make on our students and community members.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.