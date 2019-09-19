Lake Como Day to be celebrated on Sept. 28

LAKE COMO — The 24th annual Lake Como Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Como Lakefront.

This year’s event will have food, fireworks and activities for children and adults. The activities will include, but are not limited to, face painting, live music by The Get Down Committee and a beer and wine tent.

Lake Como Day Chairperson Frankie Jones said, “I think just knowing it is an annual event for residents is appreciated. It gives the residents and visitors an opportunity to see what our town provides and the amount of pride we have in our town. Seeing that the town is giving back where we can, the budget is not big so we rely on donations and volunteers to pull this off. It gives everyone something to look forward to for sure, especially knowing summer is ending and school is back in session.”

Councilwoman Hawley Scull, council liaison for the Lake Como Day Committee, said, “We are a small town with a big heart, and that can get lost in the summer with all the tourists here. This event brings us back to our local roots, and helps us remember why we love living here so much in the first place.”

