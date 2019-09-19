Elks Fest returns to Arnold Avenue Park

POINT PLEASANT — For the second year, Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 will take over Arnold Avenue Park to host one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Point Pleasant Elks Fest in the Park will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., when attendees of all ages can enjoy food, beer, games, music and more fun.

“I know that we are going to have a lot of vendors this year, a band, and it should just be a lot of fun,” Exalted Ruler Phyllis Willever said Tuesday.

On June 24, the Point Pleasant Borough Council voted unanimously to approve the lodge’s application to hold the event. The application was approved following a contentious meeting in May, where the Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council, for the second time in as many years, voted to deny an application for Lodge 1698 to hold their annual Oktoberfest celebration, which for more than two decades was held in conjunction with the annual Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce Festival of the Sea.

The council cited security concerns raised by Point Pleasant Beach Chief of Police Joseph Michigan. The permit denial was widely unpopular, with community members protesting to no avail.

“We’ve added vendors, we used to have vendors on our front lawn, now we have vendors that are going to be more in the park … we have entertainment, we have a band and there will be a couple people playing all day like we had last year,” Elks Fest Committee Chair Robert Byrnes said of this year’s event.