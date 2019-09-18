The Parker House disputes Sea Girt ‘nuisance’ charges

SEA GIRT — “Nuisance” charges against The Parker House that were filed, but not announced, by the Sea Girt Alcoholic Beverage Control Board [ABC] in June are being disputed by the establishment’s attorney, who called them “absurd.”

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Spring Lake Heights municipal building. An earlier hearing scheduled for Sept. 19 was called off on Wednesday to comply with public notification requirements, Mayor Ken Farrell said.

Charles Sapienza, an attorney for the Sea Girt ABC, said last week that The Parker House was served with a notice of the charges on June 17. He said that hearings originally scheduled for July had been postponed at the request of The Parker House.

The charges became public on Sept. 12, when attorney Roger J. McLaughlin announced that The Parker House was disputing them.

In response to an inquiry from The Coast Star, Mr. Sapienza and borough attorney Nicholas Montenegro both said that the board had not made the charges public because notification was required only to the establishment being cited.

Mr. McLaughlin said the notification received by The Parker House cited 12 alleged public nuisance incidents on Sept. 1 and 2 of 2018 and 48 such incidents between May 10 and 31 in 2019.

