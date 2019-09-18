Son, accomplice charged with murder of Brick man in court appearance

TOMS RIVER ⁠— The two men charged in the murder of a Brick Township man made their first court appearance in the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River on Tuesday morning for a detention hearing that was ultimately put off for another week.

Mark J. Austin, 28, of Brick Township and Jeray Melton, 27, of Salem, are charged with murdering Mark Richard Austin, the father of Mark J. Austin, on Sept. 7 at 770 Acorn Drive in Brick Township, where he was found beaten to death.

The two defendants confirmed before Ocean County Judge Therese Cunningham that they understood the charges against them as well as their rights.

Both defendants requested, and were granted, an adjournment by Judge Cunningham, and are expected to stand before the judge for their detention hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio announced the arrests of two individuals after an investigation involving multiple local law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Austin is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d.

Mr. Melton is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d.

Both will remain in Ocean County Jail pending the newly set detention hearing.

