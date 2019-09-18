Kratom ban introduced in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- The introduction of an ordinance aimed at prohibiting the sale of kratom in the borough was approved by a majority of the borough council at last night’s meeting. Kratom advocates from as far as Florida and Kentucky flew in to persuade the council to reconsider banning its sale, and instead impose an age restriction on the sale and use of kratom in the borough.

Councilman Paul Kanitra has advocated for a ban on the natural substance, which is still legal to use and sell in the U.S.

The proposed ordinance cites concerns over “health problems posed by the use of kratom, the potential for abuse of kratom, the use of kratom by minors, and the potential severity of classification of kratom by the DEA [Drug Enforcement Agency.”

The ordinance’s adoption will be determined at the next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1

