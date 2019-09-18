David A. Maffei

Star News Group Staff
David A. Maffei, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his friends and family. 

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, the family also had a second home in Metedeconk. David received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University. He served as