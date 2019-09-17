George N. Sevastakis

George N. Sevastakis, 89, of Brielle, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 surrounded by his dogs-Sparky, Barkley and Petey.

George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was an educator and charter boat captain. George was born on May 2, 1930 in Red Bank to the late