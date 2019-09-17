Alfred Howe Wenzell Jr.

Alfred Howe Wenzell Jr., 72, of Belmar, passed away on Sept. 15 at the New Jersey Fireman’s Home in Boonton. 

Al worked as a Central Office Technician for Bell Telephone and Verizon for over 36 years before retiring. He was a lifelong resident of Belmar where he was a lifeguard, a fireman