Michael Lewis Dixon, 73, formerly of Wall Township and Key Colony Beach, Florida, passed away suddenly on Monday Sept. 9, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, North Carolina.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Leo R. “Bud” Dixon in 1998 and his mother, Dorothy Becker in 2001. Surviving are a son, Kevin M. Dixon