Gerda Immele Mooney

Gerda Immele Mooney passed peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 with loved ones by her side following a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

She died at her home which she shared with Kay Charles, her partner of many years. A devoted mother, wife, friend, leader, mentor, student of life, Gerda was an example