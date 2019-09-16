Fisherman dies after falling at Manasquan Inlet jetty

MANASQUAN — A fisherman suffered fatal injuries Sunday, after falling into the rocks along the Manasquan Inlet jetty, Police Chief Michael Bauer said Monday.

The victim, Jooha Lee, a visitor from Canada, had been rescued by first responders after becoming caught between the rocks shortly before 4 p.m on Sunday and had been transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, police said.

According to Chief Bauer, Mr. Lee was fishing with his two sons and was far out on the jetty, apparently trying to free his fishing line, which had become stuck in the rocks, when he fell.



Manasquan and Brielle fire companies and first aid squads responded to the scene along with first responders from Wall Township and Asbury Park.

