Arline Marie Coleman

Arline Marie Coleman, 82, of Brick, passed away in her home on the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Jersey City, Arline was a stay-at-home mom in Berkeley Heights, before joining the student health and counseling center at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison in 1978. She helped