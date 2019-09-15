Fisherman hospitalized after falling at Manasquan Inlet jetty

MANASQUAN — A fisherman was hospitalized Sunday, after falling into the rocks along the Manasquan Inlet jetty and getting stuck, according to Police Sgt. Bill Sutton.

“Two of his friends went down to help him, and they got scratched up pretty good too,” said Sgt. Sutton. “He was pretty stuck in the rocks so we had to get first aid and fire down there to help him out.”

The man was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.