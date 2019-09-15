Cannoli contest and sausages are San Gennaro highlights

BELMAR — A packed downtown, the aromas of Italian sausages, and a serious cannoli eating contest took over Belmar Saturday as the borough celebrated one of its most popular traditions, the Feast of San Gennaro.

The first day of the two-day festival brought visitors from near and far to enjoy sausage and pepper sandwiches, a variety of craft vendors and a good time in Belmar.

During the most anticipated part of the festival, Aaron Tomaskovic once again defeated 16 other participants in the festival’s famous cannoli eating contest, put on by the borough’s own, Sweet!, who prepared over 500 cannolis for the day.

Mr. Tomaskovic devoured eight cannolis in 90 seconds followed by one more, his victory cannoli, he said.

“I did well,” he said,” although, I didn’t do as well as I did last year.”

Mr. Tomaskovic said this year’s competition was tough.

“I’m just happy to get away with the victory,” he said.

