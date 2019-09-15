Antique and classic boats sail into Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — Boats, cars, vintage goods and quick bites filled the lots at Johnson Brothers Boat Works for the 36th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous on Saturday as enthusiasts, families and more came to enjoy the show.

Saturday’s show, presented by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society [ACBS] and the New Jersey Museum of Boating, included just over 30 boats of all different makes, models and sizes for attendees to check out.

A steady flow of people explored the show finding their favorites. From Cruisers to racers, the show featured many types of classic wooden boats.

“Old wooden boats and the history of boating, it’s a wonderful thing and alive and well,” said Ken Motz, president of the NJ Museum of Boating. “Mahogany speed boats are just incredible.”

Mr. Motz said most of the boats in the show ranged from the 1930s into 1950s, along with some homemade crafts and boats.

“The whole camaraderie for it and the interest of the people in wooden boats, it’s a small part of the market but it’s pretty strong,” he added.

