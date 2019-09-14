Prosecutor charges victim’s son, accomplice in Brick man’s murder

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced that on Friday, Sept. 13, two individuals, including the victim’s son, were arrested and charged with the murder of Mark Richard Austin, age 55, of Brick Township.

Arrested and charged in the murder are: Mark J. Austin, 28, of Brick Township, who is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d. He is lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Also charged is Jeray Melton, 27, of Salem City, who is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d. Melton is lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, according to a press release posted on the prosecutor’s website.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Brick Township Police were called to a residence on Acorn Drive and discovered the body of Mark Richard Austin. “At that time, it was discovered that Mr. Austin had been beaten to death. Following a thorough and extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, it was determined that his son, Mark J. Austin, and Jeray Melton conspired to murder the victim,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

In the press release, Mr. Billhimer and Chief Riccio acknowledged the assistance of the following agencies in bringing the suspects to justice: Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech and Economic Crime Units, Brick Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, Salem City Police Department, Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police Major Crime Unit, New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit, New Jersey Department of Corrections, Port Authority Police of New York and New Jersey, Manchester Township Police Department, Millville Police Department, Bayonne Police Department and The Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The victim, Mr. Austin suffered serious injuries from a savage beating that caused his death,” Mr. Billhimer stated. “This investigation was very complex and the detectives in our Major Crime Unit and in the Brick Township Police Department did an amazing job of following leads and putting this case together.”

The public and media are reminded that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

