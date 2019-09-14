Point Beach wins at home, Point Boro loses on road

Friday, Sept. 13

Point Beach 13, Keansburg 0.

The Point Beach football team’s defense made a stand in its 13-0 shutout victory over B Central Rival, Keansburg on Friday, Sept.13.

The Garnet Gulls recovered two forced fumbles and grabbed a second-half interception to keep the Titans off the scoreboard. What Beach lacked in offensive production, it made up in defense and special teams.

Brothers Roman Grauso and Michael Grauso both recovered two separate fumbles off the Titans punting unit. Michael Grauso sealed the win after coming up with the ball in end zone, makking it 13-0 with 3:51 left to play. Beach also scored off a a 11-yard pass from Jack Akins to Jason Sherlock late int he first half.

The Gulls move 2-0 and 1-0 in B Central play.

Donovan Catholic 55, Point Boro 0 The Point Boro football team had no answers for Donovan Catholic in a 55-0 loss in Toms River, Friday, Sept 13.

The Panthers allowed 393 yards on the ground. The Griffins senior quarterback Ryan Clark ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters. He even tacked on a 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Connor Farrell.

Boro’s triple-option offense struggled to move the ball in the Panthers first loss of the season. Boro falls to 1-1 on the year.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Brick Township vs Brick Memorial, at Brick Township at 2 p.m.

