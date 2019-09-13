Shelter rescues kittens from path of storm

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Animal Center [JSAC] recently accepted several young kittens and an adult cat that were transported to the shelter from South Carolina as the southeast United States braced for Hurricane Dorian last week.

When hurricanes strike, animal shelters can be overwhelmed with the number of displaced animals that they take in as families are forced to evacuate their homes. According to JSAC Director Jaime Dunning, when this happens JSAC will take some of the animals in these shelters to bring to Brick Township.

“Usually what happens is the animals that are already in the shelter are the ones that get brought up when a hurricane comes in so that there’s room for animals that are displaced,” Ms. Dunning said.

She said that the JSAC has been participating in this program for three or four years after a board member got the shelter involved. Last week the shelter took in a total of nine cats, including eight kittens, from the Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We open up our doors to accept animals from all over the place, when hurricanes or other emergency situations strike local shelters across the country,” she said.

The cats being housed at the Brick shelter previously did not have owners, and in just a short while should be available for residents to come in and adopt.

